Formula 1: Energy & Logistics Driving Net Zero by 2030

Formula 1 (F1) is one of the world’s most famous sporting competitions, and is continuing to grow in popularity.

In 2023, the average viewers per race was 1.11 million – nearly double what it achieved in 2018 – with some fans spending on average US$600 per race to attend in person and some drivers earning over US$50m. For Lewis Hamilton in the 2023 season, that's almost US$30,000 per lap raced.

In 2019, F1 launched its sustainability strategy with three key goals:

Achieve Net Zero Carbon by 2030

Leave a legacy of positive change wherever it races

Build a more diverse and inclusive sport

“Sustainability is one of the most important factors to us not only as a sport, but as a business,” said Stefano Domenicali, President & CEO of Formula 1.

“It is no longer enough for us to simply deliver great action and wheel-to-wheel racing on the track, we need to ensure that we are doing so in a sustainable way so our sport can thrive long into the future.

“F1 has been innovating and influencing wider society for more than 70 years, and we’ve seen how the great minds and technology of the sport have had a positive impact in many different spaces and now we have turned that expertise and insight to sustainability.”