Prioritising Circularity to Decarbonise Europe’s Buildings

Every organisation and individual has a relationship with both nature and the built environment.

We all live, work and relax in buildings, towns and cities.

Because of this, it is a priority that built environments are sustainable and do not have a negative impact on nature.

The Ellen MacArthur Foundation has released a report on how circular economy practices can affect built environments in Europe.

Dmitry Mariyasin, Deputy Executive Secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Europe says: “We warmly welcome the insights contained in this report as they highlight the nature-positive benefits that the circular economy offers, and help create a sense of direction for a key sector that touches us all.”