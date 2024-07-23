Prioritising Circularity to Decarbonise Europe’s Buildings
Every organisation and individual has a relationship with both nature and the built environment.
We all live, work and relax in buildings, towns and cities.
Because of this, it is a priority that built environments are sustainable and do not have a negative impact on nature.
The Ellen MacArthur Foundation has released a report on how circular economy practices can affect built environments in Europe.
Dmitry Mariyasin, Deputy Executive Secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Europe says: “We warmly welcome the insights contained in this report as they highlight the nature-positive benefits that the circular economy offers, and help create a sense of direction for a key sector that touches us all.”
The Ellen MacArthur Foundation
The organisation was founded by Dame Ellen MacArthur in 2009 and received initial funding of £6m (US$7.7m) from its founding partners.
- British Telecom
- B&Q
- Cisco
- National Grid
- Renault
The foundation advocates for a circular economy, focusing on waste minimisation and reducing the need for disposal or even recycling.
It says circular economies are systems that deliver better outcomes for people and the environment.
Circular economy
The circular economy is designed to be restorative and regenerative, removing the release of waste or pollution.
Before humans started using the linear economy model, the circular economy existed in nature.
Energy is provided by the sun and living things grow and die, returning their nutrients to the soil.
Circular economy practices involve looking at waste and pollution as design flaws, and therefore embracing new technologies and ideas to eliminate them.
For example, in the current linear economy a broken washing machine will be thrown away. Using circular economy practices, these parts could be returned to the manufacturer and reused to produce something else.
Some companies are starting to take action – Coca-Cola HBC uses Deposit Return Schemes to encourage customers to return plastic drink bottles to the company.
Marcel Martin, Chief Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Officer at Coca-Cola HBC, says: “We are supporting the introduction of a Deposit Return Schemes in Europe, and already have a number of countries – including Ireland, Romania and Slovakia – where the schemes are active and can be tested to prove they actually work and are feasible.
“By 2026, almost all European countries will be in the deposit return system.”
Ecore, a global recycling leader, has even created a new C-suite role for circularity practices.
Shweta Srikanth is the company’s first Chief Circularity Officer, spearheading the company’s commitment to sustainability and circular economy practices.
Ecore says: “As one of the first truly circular companies in the world, Ecore is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of sustainable innovation.
“With Srikanth joining the executive team, Ecore reinforces this commitment and positions itself at the forefront of prioritising circularity as a fundamental business strategy.”
Why European towns and cities need change
The construction sector accounts for the largest share of Europe’s environmental footprint, producing 36% of its total emissions.
On top of this, buildings are responsible for 50% of European resource extraction and consumption.
Brownfield sites are previously developed land that has been abandoned or not fully used, potentially carrying pollution from old industrial use.
The Ellen MacArthur Foundation says a huge number of building and brownfield sites are left unused, contributing to “highly inefficient and nature-degrading urban sprawl”.
The report states economic losses as a result of extreme weather related to climate change in Europe already average €12bn (US$13bn) per year.
How circular economy strategies can be implemented
The report identifies six strategies for a circular and nature positive built environment.
- Redevelop brownfield sites
- Convert vacant commercial buildings
- Increase tree canopies
- Expand green-blue spaces
- Use low impact materials
- Employ material efficient design
Around 72% of businesses in the eurozone are highly dependent on at least one ecosystem service, but most current business practices do not take nature into account.
Benefits of circular economy strategies
The Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s report shows economic and social benefits that could be unlocked by using these strategies:
- Save 250 million tonnes of construction materials annually
- Address 90% of housing needs
- Avoid urban sprawl half the size of Belgium
- Businesses and society reap €733bn (US$796bn) yearly by 2035
- Households and local businesses gain €22bn (US$23.9bn) annually
- Lower energy and water charges
- Cut emissions equal to taking 12 million cars off the road
- Keep cities cooler during heatwaves
The report says “shifting to an economy that keeps materials in circulation at their highest value, and is nature-positive by design, is central to building prosperity.”
It also emphasises that making changes can address current challenges and benefit people now, not just in the future.
