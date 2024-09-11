Fifth Third Bank: Five Years of 100% Renewable Power

In 2023, renewable energy passed 30% of the world’s electricity supply.

Accelerating the energy transition is vital to preserving the environment in line with the Paris Agreement and providing energy security for future generations.

Fifth Third Bank has been powering all of its operations in the US with 100% renewable energy for five years.

This was made possible through a virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA), where Fifth Third guaranteed it would purchase all power generated at the Aulander Holloman solar facility in North Carolina.

Fifth Third was the first Fortune 500 company, and the first bank, to commit to purchasing 100% renewable energy from a single project.

“Ultimately, the power purchase agreement has meant that we put more power into the nation’s electricity grid than we use with all our facilities combined,” says Pratik Raval, Chief Sustainability Officer for Fifth Third.