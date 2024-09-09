McKinsey: Europe Can Power Sustainable Battery Value Chains

"The lithium-ion battery value chain is set to grow by more than 30% annually from 2022-2030, in line with the rapid uptake of electric vehicles and other clean energy technologies.

"The scaling of the value chain calls for a dramatic increase in the production, refining and recycling of key minerals, but, more importantly, it must take place with ESG considerations at front and centre.

"It's time we transition to a more circular, sustainable and just value chain that protects our planet's biodiversity and resources and ensures human rights are respected globally. We can achieve the sustainable future we all desire, but only if we work together for it."

The challenges for scaling up batteries in Europe

The path to establishing a robust European battery industry is not without obstacles.

More than half of the planned gigafactory projects in Europe face the risk of delay or cancellation.

Securing adequate investment, ensuring a steady supply of raw materials, and developing the necessary technical expertise are crucial challenges that need to be addressed.

Despite these hurdles, the potential rewards are substantial. By 2030, Europe could supply more than half (56%) of its cathode needs – the most valuable part of a battery – and fully meet its demand for processed lithium.

This shift towards local production could result in a reduction of up to 133 million tonnes of CO2 by 2030 compared to continuing to import batteries from China.

Mathias Miedreich, CEO at Umicore, explains: "Acceleration in EV sales will go hand in hand with unprecedented growth in the production of rechargeable batteries that are sustainably sourced, manufactured, used and recycled."