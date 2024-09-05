McKinsey: Spain and Portugal can Lead Green EU Energy

The shift to renewable energy is central to reducing emissions in line with Paris Agreement commitments.

The International Energy Agency says that energy-related emissions rose by 1.1% in 2023 to reach a record high of 37.4 billion tonnes.

It is hoped that by 2050, renewable energy will be responsible for reducing the power sector’s emissions by 90%.

In the European Union, renewable energy sources accounted for 41.2% of gross electricity consumption – but there’s still another 58.8% to transition.

A McKinsey & Co report shows that Spain and Portugal have an “unprecedented opportunity” to lead the energy transition in Europe.

Jose Pimenta da Gama, Senior Partner at McKinsey, says: “With Europe’s energy transition in full swing, there is a real opportunity for the Iberian Peninsula to lead it.