Financing Sustainability: BBVA’s €300bn Climate Commitment

"An important catalyst of this record figure was the significant momentum in project finance, which saw triple digit growth – more than 149% in the first six months of the year over the same period in the previous year,” says Javier Rodríguez Soler, Global Head of Sustainability and CIB at BBVA.

“This was driven by financing for renewable energy and cleantech.”

Record-breaking sustainable financing

BBVA is on a journey to mobilising €300bn (US$327.3bn) by 2025 (from 2018).

So far, the company is on track to surpass this goal, having totalled €252bn (US$275.1bn) in sustainable business, of which 77% is towards fighting climate change and preserving nature, and 23% is towards promoting inclusive growth.

"We are living in an era of unprecedented change,” believes BBVA Chair Carlos Torres Vila, discussing climate change.

“This calls for a profound transformation in all sectors of society, a process that requires major investment and offers a great opportunity for long-term growth.”

The goal has already been raised three times, having originally been set at €100bn, making BBVA one of the most climate-ambitious banks.