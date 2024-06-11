FIS’ & PwC’s Data-Driven Answer to Reducing Climate Risk

Climate risk is impacting businesses globally daily and is becoming an increasing priority for many to build resilience into operations and strategy.

The WEF reports that climate change and its effects are estimated to cause between US$1.7tn and US$3.1tn in damages per year by 2050, including to infrastructure, property, agriculture and human health.

To support businesses across all industries better assess, reduce and report their exposure to the physical risks of climate change, leading financial technology company FIS has developed a Climate Risk Financial Modeler.

The new SaaS offering uses FIS’ powerful risk modelling and market leading insurance analytics, combining client data with third-party climate data to be individually tailored to the risk management needs of corporates and financial institutions.

It encourages proactive foresight into potential climate-related risks – hopefully reducing the damages.

Martin Sarjeant, Head of Risk Solutions and Climate Risk at FIS, is a dynamic solution leader responsible for delivering product innovation to help drive growth and meet regulatory requirements.

“The effects of climate change are all around us, and alongside the increasing prevalence of climate-focused regulations such as those from the ISSB and SEC, climate risk is now becoming a bread-and-butter element of corporate risk management for businesses and financial institutions,” he explains.

“With firms now needing to report on their activities in much more detail, many are still unsure how or if these regulations apply to them as climate risks are not the typical kinds of risks that most companies have had to actively manage or measure until recently.