PwC: 6 Ways Firms can Boost Sustainable Offer to Consumers

This comes after 85% of the survey’s respondents reported experiencing the disruptive effects of climate change in their daily lives. Just below half said they are buying more sustainable products as a way to reduce their personal impact on the environment.

Why is the environment an important factor in purchasing decisions?

As part of its analysis, PwC questioned the actions or behaviours consumers have actively taken to reduce their climate change impact. Almost half said they are buying products with a reduce climate impact or those that are more sustainable — including products with recycled materials, natural products, second-hand products and fewer plastics.

The next most popular course of action was making more considered purchases, with 43% stating they approach their consumerism this way. Changes in diet and travel followed, with supporting ‘green’ politicians and policies, EVs and reducing online purchasing also active considerations of respondents.

One of the report’s authors, PwC Partner in Canada and Global Consumer Markets Advisory Leader Myles Gooding, said on LinkedIn following its publication: “I’m proud to share our inaugural Voice of Consumer survey 2024, which reveals the importance customers place on trust in the products and services they use, particularly in this age of digital technology.”