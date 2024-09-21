General Mills & Ahold Delhaize Partner for Scope 3 Emissions
Scope 3 emissions are difficult to tackle.
Making up 75% of companies’ emissions on average, they must be addressed for the sake of the environment.
Big companies have an even tougher time reducing emissions outside of their direct control, relying on potentially thousands of other companies to accurately report and reduce their environmental impact.
General Mills and Ahold Delhaize USA (ADUSA), two giants in food and retail respectively, have partnered to reduce Scope 3 emissions.
“This relationship emphasises how strategic collaboration is essential for addressing climate impacts and creating positive environmental outcomes,” says Marc Stolzman, Chief Sustainability Officer at Ahold Delhaize USA.
“Ahold Delhaize USA looks forward to the learnings from this supply shed collaboration and using the findings to drive progress across the supply chain.”
About General Mills
General Mills is an American food manufacturer and marketer headquartered in Minnesota, US.
Founded in 1856, the company owns many well-known brands including Betty Crocker, Old El Paso and Yoplait.
In 2023 the company had revenue of US$20bn and 34,000 employees.
General Mills has SBTi approved targets for 2030 aligned with the ‘1.5 degrees’ pathway and is committed to net zero.
Jeffrey Harmening, Chairman and CEO at General Mills, says: “For 155 years, General Mills has been making food the world loves – and doing so while ensuring the ‘G’ in General Mills stands for Good.”
Meet Ahold Delhaize
Ahold Delhaize is a Dutch-Belgian multinational retail company with 16 brands including Stop & Shop, Giant and Delhaize.
The company is present in nine countries worldwide and has more than 400,000 employees.
Founded in 2016 through a merger between Ahold and Delhaize Group, it says it aims to “make healthy and sustainable choices into easy choices for everyone”.
The majority of the company’s revenue is generated in the US where its brands make up the largest grocery retail group on the East Coast.
General Mills and ADUSA’s regenerative farming partnership
ADUSA and General Mills’ partnership will provide both technical and financial support to farmers, enabling them to implement regenerative farming techniques such as cover cropping and nutrient management.
These practices not only foster soil health but also play a crucial role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
Mary Jane Melendez, Chief Sustainability and Global Impact Officer at General Mills, says: "In 2019, General Mills became one of the first companies to commit to helping advance regenerative agriculture.
“We champion a farmer-centred approach across key regions where the ingredients we source are grown, aiming to produce positive environmental, social and economic outcomes."
To ensure transparency and accountability, the Ecosystem Services Market Consortium (ESMC), a non-profit member-based consortium, will oversee the programme and facilitate impact measurement.
Debbie Reed, ESMC Executive Director, says: "ESMC's ongoing partnerships with General Mills and Ahold Delhaize USA continue to leverage our collective investments and generate shared outcomes.
“By creating opportunities for co-investing in regenerative agricultural solutions, producers win, corporations win, and consumers win."
******
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024
******
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand
******