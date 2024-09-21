General Mills & Ahold Delhaize Partner for Scope 3 Emissions

Scope 3 emissions are difficult to tackle.

Making up 75% of companies’ emissions on average, they must be addressed for the sake of the environment.

Big companies have an even tougher time reducing emissions outside of their direct control, relying on potentially thousands of other companies to accurately report and reduce their environmental impact.

General Mills and Ahold Delhaize USA (ADUSA), two giants in food and retail respectively, have partnered to reduce Scope 3 emissions.

“This relationship emphasises how strategic collaboration is essential for addressing climate impacts and creating positive environmental outcomes,” says Marc Stolzman, Chief Sustainability Officer at Ahold Delhaize USA.