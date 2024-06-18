Bayer & ADM: Cutting Carbon Emissions on Europe's Farms

Bayer and ADM have announced an extension of their collaboration, working with farmers in a bid to drive the further adoption of regenerative agricultural practices in Europe.

Last year, they embarked on a feasibility study, assessing the impact of regenerative agriculture practices in curbing carbon emissions, increasing biodiversity and improving soil health.

Carbon cuts are feasible

In the study, Bayer and ADM worked with oilseed rape farmers covering 9,000 hectares in Poland.

They carried out an in-depth on-farm risk assessment to evaluate carbon emissions reduction potential.

At the same time, they built grower-specific roadmaps for the transition to regenerative agriculture.

A joint press release said: “This preliminary assessment showed that carbon emissions from those hectares relying on at least one regenerative agricultural practice were 15% lower than those of conventional farms.

“The analysis suggests that emissions reductions could be up to 40% for farmers comprehensively adopting regenerative agriculture practices.”