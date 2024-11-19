Article
Sustainability

Givaudan: Embedding Sustainability into Fragrance & Flavour

By Charlie King
November 19, 2024
Givaudan is the world's largest company in the flavour and fragrance industry.
The world's largest company in the flavour and fragrance industry, Givaudan, is achieving its sustainability goals thanks to clear, measurable targets

Global fragrance and flavour leader Givaudan has made significant strides in its sustainability journey, as evidenced by its 2023 Integrated Report. 

The company's commitment to creating "happier, healthier lives with love for nature" is not just a slogan, but a driving force behind its business strategy and operations.

“Almost 70% of the world’s largest entities are corporations,” says Gilles Andrier, CEO of Givaudan. “This means we have a huge responsibility but also an enormous opportunity to drive positive change in tackling some of the biggest global challenges we collectively face, such as the climate emergency, nature loss, and social inequality.

Gilles Andrier, CEO of Givaudan

“It's not an easy task, and we definitely can't do it alone. We all need to work together to drive meaningful progress. 

“Let's keep pushing boundaries to make a bigger impact.”

Meet Givaudan

Founded in 1895 and headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, Givaudan is the world's largest company in the flavour and fragrance industry. 

The company creates scents and tastes for global, regional and local food, beverage, consumer goods and fragrance brands. With a presence in over 100 locations and a network of more than 16,000 partners, Givaudan's influence extends far beyond its immediate operations.

Givaudan's sustainability goals

Givaudan's sustainability strategy is deeply integrated into its 2025 business strategy, "Committed to Growth, with Purpose". 

This approach is built on four key pillars, each with specific, measurable ambitions that allow the company to gauge its progress over time.

  • Creations
  • Nature
  • People
  • Communities

In the realm of environmental sustainability, Givaudan has set ambitious targets. The company aims to become climate positive before 2050, with interim goals of reducing Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 70% before 2030 and Scope 3 emissions by 20% in the same timeframe. As of 2023, the company has already achieved a 43% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions and an 8% reduction in Scope 3 emissions.

Calvin Grieder, Chairman of Givaudan

“Having clear, measurable targets is an important part of how we demonstrate our contribution to growing our business in a sustainable way,” explains Calvin Grieder, Chairman of Givaudan.

Putting water and energy at the heart of environmental sustainability

Water stewardship is a crucial aspect of Givaudan's sustainability strategy. The company is working to protect water-dependent ecosystems and encourage sustainable use of resources. 

By 2030, Givaudan aims to have 100% of its wastewater discharge meet or exceed regulatory and industry standards, and improve water efficiency by 25% on sites facing water stress.

In terms of renewable energy, Givaudan has made significant progress. The company has achieved 94% renewable electricity usage and has been recognised with the 'Enterprising Leader' award at the 2023 RE100 Awards for its renewable electricity journey.

The S in ESG

Givaudan's commitment to sustainability extends beyond environmental concerns – the company has also focused on social responsibility, including human rights, workforce health and safety, and diversity and inclusion. 

In 2021, Givaudan published its Human Rights policy and joined Together for Sustainability (TfS), demonstrating its commitment to ethical business practices.

The company's efforts have not gone unnoticed. Givaudan has been awarded the EcoVadis gold medal, ranking in the top 4% out of 75,000 businesses. It has also achieved a double 'A list' rating from CDP for climate and water for four consecutive years.

What does the future hold for Givaudan?

Looking ahead, Givaudan remains committed to its sustainability goals and continues to innovate in this space. 

The company is exploring new ways to address consumer desires and customer challenges with creations that not only contribute to happier, healthier lives but also have a minimal or positive impact on the environment.

Hallvard Bremnes, Global Head of Sustainability at Givaudan

“Hope is essential,” believes Hallvard Bremnes, Global Head of Sustainability at Givaudan. 

“We can all do something. If you see a problem or a challenge, this is where to start.”

