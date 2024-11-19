Givaudan: Embedding Sustainability into Fragrance & Flavour

“Having clear, measurable targets is an important part of how we demonstrate our contribution to growing our business in a sustainable way,” explains Calvin Grieder, Chairman of Givaudan.

Putting water and energy at the heart of environmental sustainability

Water stewardship is a crucial aspect of Givaudan's sustainability strategy. The company is working to protect water-dependent ecosystems and encourage sustainable use of resources.

By 2030, Givaudan aims to have 100% of its wastewater discharge meet or exceed regulatory and industry standards, and improve water efficiency by 25% on sites facing water stress.

In terms of renewable energy, Givaudan has made significant progress. The company has achieved 94% renewable electricity usage and has been recognised with the 'Enterprising Leader' award at the 2023 RE100 Awards for its renewable electricity journey.

The S in ESG

Givaudan's commitment to sustainability extends beyond environmental concerns – the company has also focused on social responsibility, including human rights, workforce health and safety, and diversity and inclusion.

In 2021, Givaudan published its Human Rights policy and joined Together for Sustainability (TfS), demonstrating its commitment to ethical business practices.

The company's efforts have not gone unnoticed. Givaudan has been awarded the EcoVadis gold medal, ranking in the top 4% out of 75,000 businesses. It has also achieved a double 'A list' rating from CDP for climate and water for four consecutive years.

What does the future hold for Givaudan?

Looking ahead, Givaudan remains committed to its sustainability goals and continues to innovate in this space.

The company is exploring new ways to address consumer desires and customer challenges with creations that not only contribute to happier, healthier lives but also have a minimal or positive impact on the environment.