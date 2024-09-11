Geopost Wins Global Sustainability Strategy Award
Geopost has set a new benchmark in corporate sustainability with its ambitious strategy to achieve net zero by 2040. In February 2023, the global postage company became the first in its sector to have both near-term and long-term science-based targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).
Caryn-Ann Allen, Associate Director of Sustainability at Geopost said upon winning the Sustainability Strategy Award at the Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024:
“For me, it’s validation for the work we’ve already been doing. We’re a transport company, we’re very aware of the impact we make, and for us, reaching net zero by 2040 is super important.”
Her advice for other leaders? “Persevere. Show that it’s strategic for business.”
Geopost's award-winning sustainability strategy
Geopost has committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions across all scopes by 43% by 2030 and 90% by 2040, compared to 2020 levels. This will rely on a transition from fossil fuels to renewable and low-carbon energies and transport modes, all underpinned by strategic partnerships and innovation throughout the value chain.
Perhaps most notable is Geopost's innovative carbon budgeting process, which integrates sustainability goals into core financial planning. This novel approach, spearheaded by EVP and CFO Stéphanie Berlioz, earned recognition from the French Association of Financial Controllers and Directors in November 2023.
The process empowers business units to manage their emissions and associated investments in line with SBTi trajectories, while synchronising carbon and financial budgets.
Additionally, to support its customers' own sustainability efforts, Geopost has launched a Carbon Calculator. The calculator is accredited by the Smart Freight Centre (a non-profit organisation campaigning for climate action in the freight sector) and provides real-time data on shipment emissions, offering unprecedented visibility into the carbon footprint of parcels moving through the Geopost network.
Geopost's progress
Tangible progress is already evident. Geopost slashed CO2 emissions by 26,000 tonnes between 2022 and 2023, deploying more than 9,000 low-emission vehicles across Europe, expanding to 126 cities with fully low-emission transport solutions. Geopost has also made huge steps forward in alternative linehaul solutions and renewable energy use in buildings.
As Geopost continues its journey towards net zero, its strategy serves as a blueprint for embedding sustainability into core business processes, potentially reshaping industry standards in the process.
Steven Downes, Editor-in-Chief of Sustainability Magazine, said: “With its innovative carbon-cutting work and its ambitious 2040 Net Zero target, Geopost is showing other businesses the way. This award is richly deserved.”
The awards
Launched in 2024, The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024 debuted at Sustainability LIVE London on 10, September.
The comprehensive programme acknowledges companies, professionals and projects that have demonstrated exceptional performance, innovation and strategic thinking in a multitude of categories.
The awards celebrate the best companies, professionals and projects in sustainability and ESG, and offer free entry for charities and NGOs.
“It was an honour to spotlight such a wide range of incredible companies at the inaugural Global Sustainability and ESG awards,” said Glen White, CEO of BizClik and Sustainability Magazine.
“At a time where it is crucial that companies are getting their sustainability strategy right, it is more important than ever to uplift and celebrate the frontrunners, the innovators and the pioneers who are developing innovative initiatives, projects and strategies that will have a positive impact on the planet for years to come.
“To host the awards during Sustainability LIVE London, where we’ve brought together thousands of the world’s brightest minds in sustainability, is an incredible moment for the sector to celebrate, we encourage many more companies to enter our Awards for 2025.
“Thanks to every company that entered - I say ‘just keep going on your journey’ and a big Congratulations to every company who was shortlisted, highly commended and of course to our 15 winners – we appreciate your input more than you know.”
The Sustainability Strategy Award
This award was created to honour exceptional companies that drive forward-looking sustainable practices. Four other companies were shortlisted for their excellent strategies:
- Avon
- Asahi Europe and International
- Evri
- Willerby
These companies all demonstrated exemplary sustainability leadership, manifested with a strategic, innovative approach to sustainable problem solving. The organisations have been spotlighted for the long-lasting impacts their sustainability strategies will have.
Highly Commended: Avon & Asahi Europe and International
The two highly commended companies, Avon and Asahi Europe and International (AEI), are both celebrated for their significant strides in environmental stewardship and social responsibility.
Global beauty company Avon has demonstrated a holistic approach to sustainability, focusing on both people and planet. In 2023, the company donated over US$6.2m to causes addressing breast cancer and gender-based violence.
Avon's supply chain improvements are particularly notable, with 92% of its palm oil and 84% of its paper sourced from certified sustainable sources. The company has also made substantial progress in reducing its carbon footprint, cutting operational emissions by 17.6% and achieving zero operational waste to landfill.
Meanwhile, AEI, custodian of iconic beer brands like Asahi Super Dry and Pilsner Urquell, has embarked on an ambitious sustainability programme called Legacy 2030. This initiative encompasses a wide range of targets, including carbon neutrality for all breweries, 100% renewable heat usage in European operations and a significant reduction in water consumption: aiming to use just 2.75 litres of water per litre of beer produced.
Both companies have shown innovation in their sustainability efforts. Avon launched a supplier engagement programme to improve ESG credentials throughout its value chain, while AEI has implemented AI and blockchain technologies to optimise hop cultivation and enhance supply chain transparency.
Looking to the future, both companies' efforts extend beyond their immediate operations. Avon is transitioning to more sustainable packaging, with 80.3% of its packaging now reusable, recyclable or compostable. AEI, on the other hand, is actively participating in global sustainability initiatives such as the UN-backed Race to Zero campaign and the EU Code of Conduct on Responsible Food Business and Marketing Practices.
These initiatives not only demonstrate the companies' commitment to sustainability but also set a benchmark in their respective industries, showcasing how businesses can effectively balance profitability with environmental and social responsibility.
The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024
Thanks to our esteemed panel of industry leaders who judged the awards:
- Adam Elman, Google EMEA
- Angela Hultberg, Kearney
- Steve Smith, Schneider Electric
- Sophie Graham, IFS
- Courtney Holm, The Holm Edit
- Professor Paolo Taticchi. OMRI, UCL School of Management
- Márcia Balisciano, RELX
- Jane Goodland, LSEG
- Rahul Sareen, AWS
- Kevin Dunckley, HH Global
- Alice Spencer, CISL
The full list of awards categories and winners for 2024 is:
- Sustainability Strategy Award – Geopost
- ESG Programme Award – Liverpool FC
- Sustainable Finance Award – Scala Data Centers
- Diversity Award – Mitie
- Net Zero Award – Klarna
- Sustainable Supply Chain Award – UKL
- Sustainable Technology Award – DuPont Water Solutions
- Sustainable Consultancy Award – Forest Carbon
- Future Leader Award – Anastasia Le
- Executive of the Year Award – Preeti Srivastav
- Project of the Year Award – Amazon: The Amazon Global Refugee Challenge
- Lifetime of Achievement Award – Noel Anderson, Chief Sustainability Officer at American Red Cross
- AI in Sustainability Award – Ndustrial
- Social Enterprise Award – UKL
- Start-Up Award – EasyCep
