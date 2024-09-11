Geopost Wins Global Sustainability Strategy Award

Geopost has set a new benchmark in corporate sustainability with its ambitious strategy to achieve net zero by 2040. In February 2023, the global postage company became the first in its sector to have both near-term and long-term science-based targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Caryn-Ann Allen, Associate Director of Sustainability at Geopost said upon winning the Sustainability Strategy Award at the Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024:

“For me, it’s validation for the work we’ve already been doing. We’re a transport company, we’re very aware of the impact we make, and for us, reaching net zero by 2040 is super important.”

Her advice for other leaders? “Persevere. Show that it’s strategic for business.”

Geopost's award-winning sustainability strategy

Geopost has committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions across all scopes by 43% by 2030 and 90% by 2040, compared to 2020 levels. This will rely on a transition from fossil fuels to renewable and low-carbon energies and transport modes, all underpinned by strategic partnerships and innovation throughout the value chain.