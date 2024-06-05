World Environment Day '24: Land Restoration & Sustainability

Speaking ahead of World Environment Day 2022, Inger Andersen, Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), stated: “We are running against the clock. As we look to a future of heatwaves, droughts, floods, wildfires, pandemics, dirty air, wars, and plastic-ridden oceans, action is more important than ever.”

Raed Albasseet, Group Chief Environment & Sustainability Officer at Red Sea Global, said: "Our generation is the first to fully comprehend the enormous threat to our planet’s land and we might be the last one to have the opportunity to reverse the course of destruction.



"Therefore, it is vital that businesses, governments, communities and NGOs urgently work together to prioritize the restoration of land ecosystems by replanting forests, rewetting marshes, reviving soils and so on."

He added: "At Red Sea Global, we’re pursuing a regenerative approach to tourism development. This means going beyond conservation to actually enhancing the environment. One example is our Mangrove Nursery, established to aid us in our goal to plant as many as 50 million mangroves by 2030. Already we have achieved one million outplanted and will outplant a further two million before the year is out. These mangroves both beautify our destinations and provide shelter for diverse wildlife. They will also help us reach our goal of carbon neutrality once fully operational, with the capacity to absorb up to 5-10 times more carbon than other plants.”

Promoting innovation and cooperation

World Environment Day addresses land degradation and desertification by fostering innovation and technology, enabling policy development, and encouraging international cooperation. The 2024 focus aims to emphasise restoration projects, drought-resilient practices, sustainable agriculture, and renewable energy use in arid regions.

The world’s commitment to these areas underscores the importance of sustainable practices in creating a resilient and sustainable future. By spotlighting these critical issues, World Environment Day 2024 aims to inspire action and advocacy for a healthier planet.

