BRE: Money is the Biggest Barrier to Building Sustainability

A significant alliance of international green building entities has unveiled an initiative aimed at broadening the reach of sustainable finance within the global building industry.

Among these organisations is the Building Research Establishment (BRE), a UK-based building science centre, which hoped to bridge the investment gap between high-performing green buildings and their less sustainable counterparts.

This influential coalition's report reveals a concerning statistic: about 75% of existing buildings fall short on sustainable practices.

The initiative's goal is to widen the availability of green finance, thereby fast-tracking decarbonisation initiatives throughout the construction sector, which is responsible for nearly 21% of worldwide greenhouse gas emissions.

Jane Goddard, Deputy Chief Executive of BRE, says: "Bridging the gap between high-performing and underperforming buildings is essential to achieving our global decarbonisation goals.