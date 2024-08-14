Top 10: Most Sustainable Buildings

To reach the Paris Agreement’s goal of net zero emissions by 2050 to prevent catastrophic climate change, we must adapt the ways we live and work.

Every organisation and individual uses buildings to work and relax, but they can have a negative impact on the environment.

Across the globe, innovations in building technologies are making a difference to how companies and people can exist in harmony with nature.

We’ve ranked 10 of the most sustainable buildings in the world.

10. Taipei 101

Location: Taipei, Taiwan

Owned by: Taipei Financial Centre Corporation

Floor count: 101

Construction completed: 2003