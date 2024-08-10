Ball Corporation Q&A: Decarbonising the Aluminium Industry

Reducing consumption and prioritising reuse are two key ways that consumer behaviour – driven by corporations – can support the global mission to reduce waste and the manufacturing of non-recyclable materials.

However, it is not always possible, so more sustainable alternatives to plastics are on the rise. For example, there is a global demand for aluminium which is predicted to increase 40% by 2030.

Ball Corporation is the world’s leading provider of innovative, sustainable aluminium packaging for beverage, personal and home care products.

Predrag Ozmo, Sustainability Director at Ball Corporation, is working within the company to support the need for the aluminium sector to adapt to meet global demand as consumers place more and more importance on sustainability.