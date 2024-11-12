How Google is Using AI to Forecast Floods

“Valencia: 220 and rising. Hurricane Helene: 230. Hurricane Milton: 250. Storm Boris: 26. Rio Grande do Sul in Brazil: 176. Over 1000 victims across West Africa. I could go on. These are the people that have died in floods in the last three months with unprecedented rainfall.”

These were the impassioned words of Paul Simpson, Partner at ERM, who recently demanded immediate action to mitigate the deadly effects climate change is already having across the globe.

One company ready to answer Paul’s call is Google.

The technology giant has just announced a new initiative aimed at addressing the escalating challenges posed by climate change: a substantial expansion of its AI-driven flood forecasting capabilities.

This development will extend coverage to over 100 countries, potentially benefiting 700 million people worldwide, a significant increase from the previous reach of 460 million.