What is the EU’s Response to Airline Greenwashing?

Flying is one of the most carbon-intensive activities, with aviation accounting for 2.5% of global carbon emissions and remaining one of the most challenging sectors to decarbonise.

The International Energy Agency outlines the importance of aviation for global sustainability:

“Despite reductions in flying during the Covid-19 lockdowns, demand is expected to grow rapidly through 2030. New aircraft can be up to 20% more efficient than the models they replace, but growth in activity has historically outpaced efficiency improvement.”