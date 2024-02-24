Is There a Future for the Term ESG in Corporate Strategy?

It has become increasingly apparent that executives are reluctant to use the acronym ESG.

The term was largely absent from discussions at the recent World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, even if companies remain engaged in sustainability initiatives.



And it was recently revealed that powerhouse investment management firm BlackRock added ‘ESG matters’ to a list of two dozen risks it faces in a quarterly regulatory filing.



In fact, the term ‘ESG’ has been omitted from the annual letters of Larry Fink, the CEO of BlackRock, since 2023.

A year later, he announced he had stopped using it altogether.

Even as businesses continue to issue net zero pledges, many have stopped labelling their corporate decisions as ‘ESG’ – relief perhaps for companies that have faced continued backlash for leaning into the term while failing to make significant progress.

So, what does this mean for the future? Does the term ‘ESG’ itself need to be revisited? Has it become so broad and ambiguous that it now means everything and, therefore,nothing?



Alexandra Mihailescu Cichon believes a reframe of the term may be needed.

As Chief Commercial Officer at RepRisk, the world’s largest ESG technology company, Alexandra oversees the firm’s global commercial teams with a core focus on sustainability and ESG risk issues.

More than 80 of the world’s leading banks rely on RepRisk for their due diligence and risk management processes, while the world’s second-largest sovereign wealth fund has trusted RepRisk since 2009 to screen its portfolio for environmental and social risks.