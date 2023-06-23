Lyreco CEO, Grégory Liénard, has been at the helm of the company since 2019, after having spent the previous 23 years in different roles within the organisation, such as IS, Sales, M&A, HR, and General Management.

During this time, Liénard has worked across three different continents – North America, Europe, and Asia – which he describes as an “exciting” journey. Keen to express excitement for the business, Liénard sat down with Sustainability Magazine to discuss how he is leading his team of 12,000 people, and what the future looks like for the company.

Hi Grégory, tell us about Lyreco. How does it differentiate itself as a pioneer in its field?

We are all animated by the motto: “Delivering a Great Working Day”. Getting the products we ordered must be simple and straightforward for everyone – frictionless. People should focus on what they love to do the most. A doctor should help patients, for example, not spend time ordering products he needs to work.

We are putting all our energy into making this happen and it involves pushing the boundaries, finding new frontiers of what others think might not be possible. We have been the first ones to be able to deliver the next day in our industry, the first one to offer a fully integrated online solution and today we are pioneering in all matters related to sustainability for example. It is a long list.

How does Lyreco empower its employees, fostering innovation from within the organisation?

I think that our main programme illustrates this mindset of ours best: Three years ago, we created “Lyreco Pioneers”. We selected some problems we wanted to address.

Any of our 12,000 employees could submit their ideas and then a jury selected the top six. The six selected teams who submitted these ideas had six months to investigate and develop their solutions. To support them, we invested in training programmes in Design Thinking, and they were assigned professional coaches to challenge them and help them.

At the end of the six months, then came the now famous “Demo Day”, when they pitched their ideas in front of a panel composed of customers, suppliers and colleagues.

Following a process similar to an investment process, the best ideas are then incubated, (still with external support) brought to life. And then, ready to finally bring them to our customers.

It is simply amazing to see the number of ideas we get at the beginning of the process, proof of the creativity, the pioneer spirit within our organisation, but also the quality of the pitches. The final choice is always a very difficult one!

I could name a few other examples such as the Innovation Ambassadors – volunteers on top of their usual tasks – in place in every single one of our countries. They have a crucial role in fostering and animating local initiatives.

And of course, the fact that the best innovators are granted the highly recognised status in Lyreco: Becoming a Very Lyreco People. This is something that means a lot to every single one of us. It means something when you apply for an internal promotion, as it is a recognition of high performance, and icing on the cake. Lyreco People can join an amazing 1-week trip the year you get the status in a dream destination with the top 200 performers of Lyreco.