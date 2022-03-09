How toxic workers hurt corporate culture, employee wellbeing

It has never been more important for companies to nurture employee wellbeing and protect their corporate culture from the effects of toxic employees. Sustainability is underpinned by happy and productive employees. Employee wellbeing can be undermined by just one.

Corporate culture is vital because it supports business objectives and generate a team ethos around reaching shared goals. It might not be obvious, but it is reflected in business hours, office setup, turnover, hiring decisions, and client satisfaction. More than anything, it is reflected in the behaviour and happiness of employees: employee wellbeing drives a successful corporate culture.

In the last decade, the corporate culture has not just come from the founders, management, and employees of a company. In our hyperconnected world, it is also now influenced by surrounding cultures and traditions, economic trends, international trade, company size, and products. This is one of the many benefits to diverse hiring practices, bringing in the perspectives that help us enjoy the world around us.