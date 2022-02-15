Monitor employee satisfaction to boost company productivity

In-depth monitoring methods to gauge employee satisfaction. Although it might be straightforward to merely monitor the activities of your employees, high performance or engagement doesn't always equal employee satisfaction. Measuring and monitoring more subjective matters - such as motivation, job satisfaction, and performance - instead provides a better measure of employee satisfaction overall. It also requires observational skills, human resources expertise and innovation, which aren’t always easy to come by..

Watch for employees' behaviours. Assessing an employee's enthusiasm for engaging in their assignments, interacting with colleagues, or simply arriving at work can give you some clue on their level of motivation .

Show genuine interest in the result of your surveys. Construct a survey methodology to evoke answers that would depict your employees' job satisfaction. This is usually related to their feelings about job security. Follow up by creating an action plan to address immediate deficiencies and share the timeline of such action.

Conduct periodical performance appraisals to measure employee performance. On top of the hierarchical appraisal, your company can also try out peer evaluation allowing feedback from colleagues willing to share information about employees with whom they work or observe.

Use the employee satisfaction index (ESI) and Employee Net Promoter Score (eNPS) . ESI measures the extent to which employees are satisfied with their job using questions on a scale of 1 to 10. Some crucial questions would involve asking how satisfied they are with their workplace, how well their workplace meets their expectations, and how close their workplace is to meeting their ideal job. Meanwhile, eNPS is a metric that shows how employees feel about your company through a single question: "On a scale of zero to ten, how likely are you to recommend our company as a place to work?"

Conduct 1:1 meetings to talk about employees' progress and current emotional condition. These meetings will help you understand each employee's individual needs and concerns in 30 minutes sessions, depending on the situation and your needs.

Create a suggestion box. This can be a physical box that suggestions are placed in or you can use technology to help you, providing it offers the option for anonymity.