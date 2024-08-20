Honeywell's Roadmap to Mitigate 2bn Tons of CO2e by 2030

Honeywell operates across a wide range of industries including aerospace, building automation, performance materials and technologies, and safety and productivity solutions.

As a company with such broad reach it has the potential to make a huge impact on emissions across industries.

It has already exceeded its 2019 sustainability goals to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, deploy renewable energy opportunities and certify its facilities.

On top of its own sustainability performance, the company’s solutions are projected to make an enormous difference in emissions for its customers.

Dr. Gavin Towler, Corporate VP, Chief Scientist for Sustainability and CSO at Honeywell, says: “We estimate that Honeywell technologies will have a cumulative impact of mitigating two billion metric tons of CO2e between 2023 and 2030.”