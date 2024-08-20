Honeywell's Roadmap to Mitigate 2bn Tons of CO2e by 2030
Honeywell operates across a wide range of industries including aerospace, building automation, performance materials and technologies, and safety and productivity solutions.
As a company with such broad reach it has the potential to make a huge impact on emissions across industries.
It has already exceeded its 2019 sustainability goals to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, deploy renewable energy opportunities and certify its facilities.
On top of its own sustainability performance, the company’s solutions are projected to make an enormous difference in emissions for its customers.
Dr. Gavin Towler, Corporate VP, Chief Scientist for Sustainability and CSO at Honeywell, says: “We estimate that Honeywell technologies will have a cumulative impact of mitigating two billion metric tons of CO2e between 2023 and 2030.”
Honeywell makes more than 10 million buildings more sustainable
Every organisation and individual is dependent on buildings for work and leisure, but they largely have a negative impact on the environment.
Sustainable building technologies include building management systems, energy and power management software and energy efficiency projects.
These products do not only support the environment but can optimise buildings for occupants.
Honeywell’s products, software and services have already been deployed in more than 10 million buildings worldwide, including the Sydney Opera House and military installations.
It estimates that its sustainable technologies for buildings will have a cumulative impact of mitigating 420 million tons of CO2e between 2023 and 2030.
Honeywell’s lower global-warming potential alternatives
Honeywell’s Solstice line offers refrigerants, propellants, aerosols, blowing agents and solvents with lower global-warming potential than traditional materials.
Refrigerants are fluids used in the refrigeration cycle of air conditioning and heat pumps where they undergo phase transition from liquid to gas repeatedly, helping to keep things cool.
Blowing agents are used to create cell-like structures in materials by foaming in materials like plastics and polymers, creating products like foam insulation and yoga mats.
Honeywell estimates that its technologies in this field will have a cumulative impact of mitigating 600 million tons of CO2e between 2023 and 2030.
Vimal Kapur, Chairman and CEO at Honeywell, says: “Honeywell's deep roots in solving the world’s most difficult environmental, social and governance challenges stem from our team’s strong foundation as an industrial technology innovator and leader.
“But it’s not just about what we’ve done with our innovation. It’s about what we are doing now and what we will do next.”
How Honeywell can reduce aviation emissions
Aviation is a notoriously unsustainable industry, emitting GHGs directly into the upper atmosphere.
This has a bigger effect than GHGs emitted on the ground, making this carbon-intensive transport responsible for 4% of global temperature rise.
These emissions can be reduced by using more efficient flight routes or SAF.
In a customer test flight, Honeywell’s flight management software saved 16% of aviation emissions.
The company has also developed processes that enable the conversion of widely available sources like fats, oils and greases into renewable fuels.
The company estimates that its technology for sustainable aviation will have a cumulative impact of mitigating 270 million tons of CO2e between 2023 and 2030.
Honeywell’s methane monitoring
Methane is a potent greenhouse gas and powerful warming agent.
In the first 20 years after being emitted into the atmosphere, methane has more than 80 times the global impact of carbon dioxide.
Methane detectors, software and gas-cloud imaging cameras enable companies to continuously monitor for leaks of invisible, odourless gases including methane.
Honeywell estimates that its technologies for methane emissions detection and flare monitoring will have a cumulative impact of mitigating 140 tonnes of CO2e between 2023 and 2030.
