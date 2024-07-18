Capgemini: Is Hydrogen Fuel the Key to Sustainable Aviation?

Aviation is a notoriously unsustainable industry.

Aircraft powered by fossil fuels emit a range of greenhouse gases (GHGs) directly into the upper atmosphere, impacting the environment more than if released on the ground.

This carbon-intense transport accounts for around 2.5% of global CO2 emissions and research estimates it is responsible for 4% of global temperature rise.

To address this, the global aviation industry has committed to reaching net zero emissions by 2050.

Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAFs) are a hot talking point as they’re able to be used without changing any elements of the aircraft currently in use.

However, they are not a net zero option – SAFs can reduce CO2 emissions by 80% compared to traditional jet fuel, but 20% still remains.

So, what are the other options?

Hydrogen as a fuel for aircraft

Hydrogen is a clean fuel that only produces water when used, making it an option for net zero decarbonised transport.

It can be produced sustainably through electrolysis, solar-driven and biological processes.