Capgemini: Is Hydrogen Fuel the Key to Sustainable Aviation?
Aviation is a notoriously unsustainable industry.
Aircraft powered by fossil fuels emit a range of greenhouse gases (GHGs) directly into the upper atmosphere, impacting the environment more than if released on the ground.
This carbon-intense transport accounts for around 2.5% of global CO2 emissions and research estimates it is responsible for 4% of global temperature rise.
To address this, the global aviation industry has committed to reaching net zero emissions by 2050.
Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAFs) are a hot talking point as they’re able to be used without changing any elements of the aircraft currently in use.
However, they are not a net zero option – SAFs can reduce CO2 emissions by 80% compared to traditional jet fuel, but 20% still remains.
So, what are the other options?
Hydrogen as a fuel for aircraft
Hydrogen is a clean fuel that only produces water when used, making it an option for net zero decarbonised transport.
It can be produced sustainably through electrolysis, solar-driven and biological processes.
Unlike SAF, the aircraft currently in operation cannot use hydrogen as fuel so new infrastructure needs to be developed and built.
However, research from Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden shows that nearly all Nordic air travel under 750 miles could be hydrogen powered by 2045.
The researchers based this figure on an existing aircraft model adapted for use with hydrogen power.
Simi Pillai, Climate Tech Acceleration Leader for Capgemini, says: “Innovations such as these are key to helping aviation transition and make greener air travel possible.”
The problems with hydrogen fuel
Hydrogen has a low volumetric energy density, so carrying it in gas form would require a large amount of space.
To avoid adding too much weight to aircraft, hydrogen needs to be stored in liquid form.
Liquid hydrogen needs to be held at temperatures below -253 degrees Celsius which requires insulation that can add more weight to aircraft.
However, the study also showcased a new fuel tank that was properly insulated to accommodate hydrogen yet lighter than current aircraft tank systems.
Most hydrogen is currently produced using natural gas, adding fossil fuels back into the mix.
For hydrogen transport to be truly sustainable, production must be shifted to a net zero process.
Thinking practically, It is also not an easy substance to access. Currently there is very little hydrogen infrastructure, so a plane may not be able to refuel after a flight at its destination.
Capgemini: Sustainability innovation
Capgemini is a prominent global consulting and IT services firm known for its comprehensive service offerings, strong financial performance and commitment to sustainability.
Headquartered in Paris, the company has acquired and developed data tools to help companies innovate since 1967.
Dr James Robey, Executive Vice President, Global Head of Environmental Sustainability at Capgemini, says: “Capgemini continues to prioritise sustainability, ensuring it remains at the core of our business strategies and operations.
“We believe in empowering our employees to take proactive steps towards a more sustainable future, making a tangible impact on the world around us.”
Capgemini on sustainable aviation
Capgemini Engineering published a report titled "Sustainable Aviation: The Journey to Net Zero”, covering what needs to happen in aviation to reach net zero emissions.
The company says that the biggest impact will come from fuels like hydrogen, but there are other considerations including the impact of supply chains and aerodynamic designs.
Using aerodynamic designs and lighter materials could reduce the emissions and energy required for flight.
Capgemini’s report says ‘smart wings’ that are able to adapt like birds could improve aerodynamics and therefore reduce fuel consumption.
Currently, aircraft wings and bird wings don’t have much in common - aircraft wings can’t morph and rotate based on conditions to improve efficiency.
Using clean biomaterials and recycling can also help in the journey to net zero.
