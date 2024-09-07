How Can Football Giant Bayern Munich Step Up Sustainability?

With six Champions League and 33 German Bundesliga titles in its trophy cabinet, football giant Bayern Munich is accustomed to sustainable success.

But how is it doing when it comes to sustainability?

FC Bayern has published its sustainability report for the 2022/23 season as part of its ‘mitnand’ (Bavarian for togetherness) sustainability strategy.

The report applies to the entire club: FC Bayern München AG, FC Bayern München eV, Allianz Arena GmbH and FC Bayern Basketball.

It is dedicated to Bayern Munich and Germany footballing legend Franz Beckenbauer, who died recently.