How PUMA Has Made One Million Recycled Football Shirts

PUMA’s production of recycled football shirts has passed one million – thanks in part to making shirts for the European Championships and Copa América.

The success comes through the company’s RE:FIBRE initiative, which sees the brand replace virgin polyester with recycled polyester made with a minimum of 75% recycled textile waste in all its football first team replica kits.

The project now includes jerseys for 35 clubs as well as those for the Euros and Copa América.

It means that, for the first time, from the start of the 2024/25 season, PUMA football replica jerseys are made from RE:FIBRE.