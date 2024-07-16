Article
How PUMA Has Made One Million Recycled Football Shirts

By Steven Downes
July 16, 2024
Manchester City & AC Milan shirts made from recycled materials by PUMA
Sports clothing giant PUMA is producing Jack Grealish & Christian Pulisic badges from their match-worn shirts to mark passing one million recycled jerseys

PUMA’s production of recycled football shirts has passed one million – thanks in part to making shirts for the European Championships and Copa América.

The success comes through the company’s RE:FIBRE initiative, which sees the brand replace virgin polyester with recycled polyester made with a minimum of 75% recycled textile waste in all its football first team replica kits.

The project now includes jerseys for 35 clubs as well as those for the Euros and Copa América.

It means that, for the first time, from the start of the 2024/25 season, PUMA football replica jerseys are made from RE:FIBRE.

PUMA badges

How have the numbers grown so quickly? 

In 2023, 46,000 RE:FIBRE jerseys were produced, with the aim of reducing textile waste and creating less reliance on plastic bottles to produce recycled polyester products.

The growth has been rapid, thanks to PUMA’s use of technology.

A company spokesperson said: “It is PUMA's adding advanced thermo-mechanical recycling practices in addition to its existing chemical recycling techniques that enables us to significantly enhance its capacity to process textile waste.

“The model reduces reliance on plastic bottles for recycled polyester.”

Anne-Laure Descours, Chief Sourcing Officer at PUMA

Aiming higher

While one million recycled shirts and 75% recycled material are good numbers, PUMA wants more.

“RE:FIBRE gives football fans a tangible example of how PUMA is working towards creating a Forever Better,” said Anne-Laure Descours, Chief Sourcing Officer at PUMA.

“Our wish is to have 100% of our polyester products created from textile waste.

“Rethinking how we produce and moving towards a more circular business model is important and RE: FIBRE is central to that.”

Getting the party started

To celebrate the one million milestone, PUMA will hold a weekend of activities in its New York flagship store.

It is timed to coincide with the launch of the AC Milan and Manchester City home replica kits and ahead of the two PUMA football teams playing in New York City.

It includes:

Saturday 20 July

One hundred limited edition badges upcycled from shirts worn during matches by Jack Grealish and Christian Pulisic will be up for grabs in-store.

The badges have been designed by US upcycler and PUMA Voice of a RE:Generation Andrew Burgess to commemorate the expansion of PUMA RE:FIBRE.

Sunday 21 July

Ushering in a culture that encourages conscious consumption, Andrew Burgess will host three upcycling workshops to educate fashion-curious consumers on the techniques for customising and upcycling clothing to extend their lifespan.

Leaning into the crossover between sport and fashion, consumers will have the chance to take a RE:FIBRE t-shirt and turn it into a sport style-inspired garment.

