How Global Giants are Powering Hotel Sustainability

Tourism makes up an almost 8% share of global GDP – not an insignificant impact.

The industry is also responsible for more than 8% of the world’s carbon emissions.

It’s not just a polluter – tourism is, like many industries, vulnerable to the effects of climate change.

It’s difficult to have a warm holiday on the beach or a trip to see the glaciers if those destinations no longer exist.

More than five thousand hotels worldwide have now committed to making sustainable changes to reduce their environmental impact.

The World Travel and Tourism Council’s (WTTC) Hotel Sustainability Basics initiative has been adopted by hospitality giants including Accor, Indian Hotels Company and Radisson Hotel Group.

Sébastien Bazin, Chairman and CEO at Accor, says: "While Accor is actively working towards achieving carbon neutrality in line with its science-based targets, we welcome the WTTC's Hotel Sustainability Basics Initiative.