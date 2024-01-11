Sustainability LIVE Net Zero: Travel & tourism panel

Explore the route towards sustainable travel and tourism for a net-zero future. Participate in our panel discussion to delve into groundbreaking strategies and essential perspectives on minimising the travel industry's ecological footprint. The Net Zero Travel and Tourism panel is a must-attend for business travellers, tourism experts, and supporters of sustainable mobility, providing crucial tips for progressing towards net-zero travel.

What can viewers expect from the Net Zero Travel and Tourism panel?

Sustainability LIVE Net Zero is a comprehensive hybrid-virtual event with a strategic focus on the most prominent topic in the business realm today. While we’ve covered hospitality and the travel sector before, we’re yet to focus primarily on the topic, which is defining many industries and shaping the way the world looks in the future.

During the Net Zero Travel and Tourism sessions, viewers will:

Understand the significance of net-zero travel in addressing climate change and its broader impacts.

Gain insights from pioneers in the travel industry who are incorporating eco-friendly practices.

Learn about methods to minimise carbon footprints, encourage ethical tourism, and support eco-friendly economic development.

Delve into the contribution of technological advancements, creative solutions, and cooperative efforts in realising net-zero travel objectives.

Examine real-world examples in managing destinations, compensating for carbon emissions, and practices in eco-conscious hospitality.

Participate in dynamic discussions and question-and-answer sessions, encouraging the exchange of ideas and knowledge among speakers and participants.

Acquire practical knowledge and specific steps to make eco-friendly travel choices and support the net-zero travel initiative.

Join the session on the 7th March at 10:50 UK time to learn more from the following guest speakers.

Meet the travel and tourism experts

Linden Coppell, Vice President Sustainability & ESG at MSC Cruises

Leading the sustainability agenda at MSC, Coppell holds more than 25 years of expertise in the field. Her work experience spans a few major companies in the travel and tourism sectors, including Cathay Pacific Airways, Etihad Airways, and now MSC Cruises.