Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero - Travel and Tourism

Climate change has the potential to devastate travel destinations with rising sea levels, melting ice and extreme weather events.

At Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero, leaders give a panel discussion on how they’re making the travel industry more sustainable.

Speaking on the panel is Linden Coppell, Vice President of Sustainability and ESG at MSC Cruises, Olivia Ruggles-Brise, Vice President of Sustainability at BCD Travel and Nicole Sautter, Director of Global Sustainability at American Express Global Business travel (Amex GBT).

How cruises can become more sustainable

Linden Coppell, Vice President of Sustainability and ESG at MSC Cruises explains how the company is trying to make cruising more sustainable.

“We’re really focusing on three things:

Ship technology and design

Energy and operational efficiency

Fuels

“Our ships are now about 50% better than the design requirements under the IMO. We’re also now about 40% better than a ship built 10 years ago, so huge strides and that all helps.”