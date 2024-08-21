How is the World Bank Funding Carbon Removal in the Amazon?

Investment in forests is an investment in people, economies and the health of our planet.

Years ago, many discussions about sustainability centred around deforestation – and for good reason. Since the end of the last ice age 10,000 years ago the world has lost one-third of its forests, with three quarters of that occurring in the last 300 years. Two billion hectares of forest — equivalent to twice the size of the US — has been cleared, primarily for agriculture.

The peak of deforestation took place in the 1980s, and has since been in decline – good news for biodiversity, global carbon levels and the local communities.