EY & Microsoft: Data-Driven Sustainability Performance Tools

Transforming businesses to be more sustainable is no small task.

Sustainability efforts need to be implemented across organisations, from internal operations down to the supply chain.

To make effective sustainable decisions, data from every corner of an organisation needs to be pieced together, but this can be a difficult and inefficient task.

Long-term partners EY and Microsoft have teamed up (again) to provide a solution.

EY: Microsoft’s award-winning partner

EY and Microsoft have worked together for years and expanded their collaboration in 2021 to develop an enterprise-scale trusted data fabric.

In 2023 the companies joined forces at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) to demonstrate the results of their collaboration.

EY works with Microsoft to improve the visibility of sustainability data, allowing for sustainable change in line with global net zero targets.

Melanie Nakagawa, Chief Sustainability Officer at Microsoft, says: “Partnerships are an important ingredient to scaling climate solutions.”