EY & Microsoft: Data-Driven Sustainability Performance Tools
Transforming businesses to be more sustainable is no small task.
Sustainability efforts need to be implemented across organisations, from internal operations down to the supply chain.
To make effective sustainable decisions, data from every corner of an organisation needs to be pieced together, but this can be a difficult and inefficient task.
Long-term partners EY and Microsoft have teamed up (again) to provide a solution.
EY: Microsoft’s award-winning partner
EY and Microsoft have worked together for years and expanded their collaboration in 2021 to develop an enterprise-scale trusted data fabric.
In 2023 the companies joined forces at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) to demonstrate the results of their collaboration.
EY works with Microsoft to improve the visibility of sustainability data, allowing for sustainable change in line with global net zero targets.
Melanie Nakagawa, Chief Sustainability Officer at Microsoft, says: “Partnerships are an important ingredient to scaling climate solutions.”
EY won the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award for Sustainable Changemaker for the second year in a row for its ‘Net Zero Transformation’ solution.
"This recognition is a testament to our team's focus on creating impactful and forward-looking sustainability solutions for our clients powered by Microsoft," said Jim Little, Global Microsoft Alliance Leader at EY.
Microsoft selects award winners based on commitment to customers, the impact of solutions and exemplary use of Microsoft technologies.
In 2024, 54 awards were given out across eight global categories including social impact, security and business applications.
Hanne Jesca Bax, EY Global Vice Chair for Markets, says: “This award is important because it recognises how important data is to helping our clients achieve sustainability and decarbonization goals, build resiliency, and add business value.
“Our solutions give clients a clear view of their data – building simplicity into a complex and evolving environment.”
On top of EY’s Sustainable Changemaker award, the company also won Dynamics 365 Business Finance, Intelligent Automation and Global Advisory awards.
EY and Microsoft Sustainability Manager
The more recent fruit of EY and Microsoft’s collaboration operationalises sustainability performance management.
EY’s ESG Data Management Services paired with Microsoft Sustainability Manager (MSM) is a solution to record and report sustainability data.
EY enables clients to model ESG strategies alongside supporting planning, management and delivery of end-to-end decarbonisation solutions.
Using MSM with this allows for the creation of GHG inventory and scenario modelling requirements to support reaching net-zero.
So far, EY has implemented this plan with over 100 customers.
Sheri Hinish, Global Consulting Sustainability Technology and Ecosystems Leader at EY, says: "Companies need a trusted and connected view into their ESG-related data and integrated business process across the value chain to inform decisions that will help them build resiliency and improve their environmental impact.
"Better decision orchestration is good for business and the planet.
"With EY solutions, organisations are empowered to accelerate their net zero transformation journey and move to a single global digital sustainability platform."
Data-driven sustainability solutions
As a result of EY’s successful MSM implementations, Microsoft invited EY to take part in the co-development of Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability (MC4S) Data Solution in Fabric (SDSF).
Data fabric solutions allow various streams of data to be connected and managed in real time across different applications and systems.
This enables collaboration and improves efficiency by removing the need to manually input data from a range of sources.
MC4S SDSF is embedded with Copilot for Microsoft Sustainability to provide AI functions to help complete various tasks.
Copilot can create calculation models, generate preparation reports and answer queries about data.
Sheri says: “With EY solutions, organisations are empowered to accelerate their net zero transformation journey and move to a single global digital sustainability platform."
The EY Net Zero Transformation solution
Expanding on previous efforts, the EY Net Zero Transformation solution gives organisations that have existing and reliable data complete visibility into their carbon footprint.
This allows organisations to select, prioritise and monitor the correct intervention pathways and investments to take.
The co-developed solution uses a range of products including Microsoft 365, Power Apps and Azure.
The EY Net Zero Transformation solution expands the capabilities of MSM with a specific focus on intervention pathways, including interactive supplier engagement tools and dedicated supplier development services to reduce Scope 3 emissions.
Hanne says: “We’re excited about the journey we’re on with Microsoft, pushing the technology boundaries of sustainability and innovation.
“Together, we are pioneering innovative solutions that drive real, impactful change towards a sustainable future.”
