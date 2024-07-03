The World Bank & HSBC Finance Amazon Reforestation

Created in 1944, The World Bank provides loans, guarantees, risk management products, and advisory services to support the Sustainable Development Goals and to end extreme poverty and promote shared prosperity.

As the original member of the World Bank Group, The World Bank provides leadership to coordinate regional and global responses to development challenges.

It’s most recent investment? Reforestation.

Financing reforestation

Focusing on the Brazilian Amazon region, The World Bank has mandated HSBC to structure a new outcome bond focused on reforestation.

