Human Sustainability in Technology: Concentrix Corporation
Global technology and services leader Concentrix Corporation believes that its employees are at the heart of success – in sustainability and beyond.
The company’s employees are known as game-changers and drive the company’s work around the world.
The company says: “The Concentrix culture transcends borders and hierarchies to reach every corner of our business. From championing our people, winning only when our clients win and our belief that we are not here for the status quo, every one of our culture beliefs drives who we are and what we can achieve.”
Concentrix’s recently published 2024 Sustainability Report titled The Power Of One outlines the strategy that the game-changers will enact going forward to 2030 and 2050 goals.
“We firmly believe that one person or action can spark transformative change,” says Philip Cassidy, Executive Vice President, Strategic Projects and Corporate Strategy, Concentrix. “Our team, united by a common purpose, aims to create a global ripple effect of positive change, something we call the Power of One. Seeing the impact our people have made with the Power of One in their communities is both energising and humbling. Looking ahead to 2030, we’ve set more ambitious goals to shape a promising future, one act at a time.”
Pillars of sustainability
Concentrix’s sustainability strategy is built on five key pillars:
- Planet: Reduce the company’s impact by protecting and restoring the planet with a goal to reach a net zero carbon footprint by 2050
- Game-changers: Develop an inclusive and supportive workplace that prioritises wellbeing and personal growth and supports diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging for all
- Building trust: Build and foster trust by acting with integrity
- Innovation and technology: Promote innovation and technology for good to drive positive changes that address societal and environmental challenges
- Communities: Strengthen and build resilient communities and support causes that game-changers care about
These five pillars support the two overarching goals – net zero by 2050 and sustainability initiatives by 2030. Updated for the 2024 report are the 2030 goals which have been streamlined from 35 to 25 goals. These are in line with the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development goals to end poverty, protect the planet and tackle inequalities.
Think Human Foundation
The belief in its people expands past Concentrix’s staff.
Think Human Foundation is an endowment fund created in 2019 funded and resourced by Concentrix.
Concentrix says that the fund is “to support trusted nonprofits building climate resilience or facilitating access to quality education and a key differentiator of the company’s sustainability strategy”.
The foundation currently supports activities across 28 countries in five continents.
