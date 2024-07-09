Human Sustainability in Technology: Concentrix Corporation

Global technology and services leader Concentrix Corporation believes that its employees are at the heart of success – in sustainability and beyond.

The company’s employees are known as game-changers and drive the company’s work around the world.

The company says: “The Concentrix culture transcends borders and hierarchies to reach every corner of our business. From championing our people, winning only when our clients win and our belief that we are not here for the status quo, every one of our culture beliefs drives who we are and what we can achieve.”

Concentrix’s recently published 2024 Sustainability Report titled The Power Of One outlines the strategy that the game-changers will enact going forward to 2030 and 2050 goals.