When it comes to climate change, it’s the average person on the street that can make a difference, and also the one most likely to be impacted. Those from developed nations can do most to mitigate climate change, yet it is those from developing and vulnerable communities that suffer most.

Human-centric solutions clearly have to be at the centre of any strategy to ensure climate change adaption and social sustainability.

The World Health Organization’s (WHO) own research says 3.6 billion people, close to half of the people on the planet, already live in areas highly susceptible to climate change. Between 2030 and 2050, climate change will cause 250,000 additional deaths per year.

It is the developing countries, unsurprisingly, who will cope least well with this climate impact.

The WHO concludes that the people whose health is being harmed first and worst are the people who cause climate change least, and are least able to protect themselves.

