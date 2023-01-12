IBM and Oracle deliver AIG hospitality services on the cloud

There are many moving parts to hotel operations. For hospitality staff alone, managing these requires great communication and accountability between departments, both in the office and in the foyer. In the digital era, hotels leverage technology to expand their offerings and encourage seamless operations across a network of branches.

AccorInvest Group (AIG) is a key investor, owner and operator of a network of premises including those of Ibis, Novotel and Mercure. The company prides itself on creating more interactive guest experiences and, with the support of Oracle—and, subsequently, its professional services partner IBM—to facilitate a transition to integrated cloud services.

Oracle has a critical role in AIG’s digital transformation, providing its Oracle Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM)—leveraging its benefits for human resources (HR)—and Oracle Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), which also provide advantages in financial planning.

Having successfully bid on the joint project with IBM two years ago, Oracle supports AIG from a cloud migration perspective, enabling the second stage of transformation involving HR and Finance operations at AIG.

“We’ve got a proven track record in the hospitality industry,” says David Mihala, Vice President Applications for France at Oracle. “We led similar, successful projects at Hilton and Marriott, so we have strong capacity to advise and support clients to carry out that transformation.”

“I am excited by the power of the Oracle and IBM partnership,” says Robert Churchyard, who leads the Oracle practice inside IBM Consulting. “Together we are delivering enterprise-wide business transformation through the deployment of Oracle ERP & HCM Cloud.”