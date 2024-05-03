Key ESG Takeaways: World Economic Forum’s Special Meeting

Inclusive growth, global collaboration and energy for development were the three core themes of the World Economic Forum's Special Meeting. More than 1000 global leaders and experts came together to address some of the most pressing global issues, including highlights involving sustainability policy and green energy transition.



The importance of prioritising people



A key ESG takeaway from the special meeting was the value of putting people at the heart of decisions and sustainable strategy.



“Inclusive growth is not just a lofty ideal, it is a categorical imperative,” said Faisal Alibrahim, Minister of Economy and Planning of Saudi Arabia, steering the importance of a global economy that works for all. “This means investing in people, in their skills, in their education, and in their well-being.”



"With the geopolitical and socio-technological churn underway today, companies are being asked to fill the void on social and other issues that policy has not dealt with", said Peter Orszag, Chief Executive Officer of Lazard. He called for better policy-making to deal with the social challenges and economic twists of the energy transition. “It is going to be expensive and it is going to be hard,” he added.

