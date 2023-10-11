Top 10: Renewable Energy Companies in Europe

Investments in the energy sector are shifting towards renewables, which are slowly but surely overtaking the traditional fossil-fuel powered systems that upheld society for generations. But, we can’t be sentimental about this change as the world demands less pollutant means of generating electricity—therefore requiring a drastic overhaul of power plants and energy infrastructure to decarbonise the industry’s future.

Recognising some of the most successful businesses in this space, delivering large sums of investment to the cause, we take a look at the top 10 renewable energy companies based in Europe with significant influence on the future of the global energy landscape.

