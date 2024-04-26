‘Client Zero’ IBM’s Guide to Using AI for Sustainability

Applying AI for energy transition and climate resilience

IBM is applying AI, Internet of Things (IoT), advanced data and automation solutions to empower this transition.

For example, supermarket chain Salling Group uses IBM Consulting’s Flex Platform to balance its electricity consumption in relation to the supply of renewable power sources in the grid.

The platform, created in partnership with Andel Energi in Denmark, uses IoT sensors, AI and the cloud to “provide an energy ecosystem for consumers to participate in real-time, intelligent grid optimisation”.

Oday and Christina say: “This enables large buildings, such as grocery stores, to partially pause their energy use up to a threshold where there is no material impact to their operations, based on electricity available via renewable electricity production – and to be paid for this flexibility.”

IBM is also using AI to help organisations to predict climate impact.

It is working on a geospatial foundation model which can be fine-tuned to track deforestation, detect GHGs or predict crop yields.

Oday and Christina say: “Foundation models help identify and analyse data, surface trends such as where and why populations are moving, provide insight on how to serve them with renewable energy and also estimate where carbon is stored, how long it will take to degrade and more.”

Making AI itself sustainable

There is an understanding that, while AI can be used to reduce carbon consumption, it is also a potentially great devourer of the same.

It requires vast amounts of energy and data.

IBM has taken steps towards mitigating this: for example, In 2023, 70.6% of its total electricity consumption came from renewable sources, including 74% of the electricity consumed in IBM data centres.

Intelligent asset, facility and infrastructure management

Another big challenge is how to leverage AI to build efficient physical operations, manage costs and reduce the environmental footprint.

The blog cites Atlanta, Georgia, which uses IBM Maximo to maintain 51 of its facilities, including all city-owned buildings.

It says: “This solution provides a single, integrated platform with access to comprehensive monitoring, maintenance and reliability applications across city departments which can use this platform to plan and schedule maintenance, track work orders and manage maintenance, all within a single platform.”

Oday and Christina add: “We are seeing an industry shift from enterprise asset management (EAM) toward asset life cycle management (ALM) due to the rise of AI and new sustainability regulations.

“ALM allows us to extend an asset’s overall lifespan, increasing its efficiency in ways we couldn’t before.”

******

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024

******

Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand

******