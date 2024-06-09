KPMG: Why Does World Oceans Day Matter to Businesses?

Our world’s climate is changing and with it, so too is our ocean chemistry. Ocean acidification and deoxygenation are reaching critical levels – strangling life within our waters, increasing temperatures, melting polar ice and indirectly leading to increasingly unpredictable weather. It can feel like a stretch connecting heavy rains in Dubai or droughts in Australia with our under-attack oceans, but everything is connected.

The World Bank defines the Blue Economy as the ‘sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods and jobs, and ocean ecosystem health’. Ultimately, it comes down to everyone embracing the potential for economic growth and development our waters offer, while remaining laser focused on the vital importance of conserving ocean ecosystems. We’re already seeing this in action today.

As the world continues to depend on greater connectivity and technology, new subsea data cable routes, like the Far North Fiber project, are bringing continents and communities closer together by embracing easier access to regions that were once near impossible to work in. It’s a similar story with tourism, fishing and wider transport, with companies and visitors now able to travel through and into once inaccessible parts of the planet and adapting the safety measures required to address new risks from different forms of extreme weather as the region continues to change at a rapid pace. There is a delicate balance that needs to be found.

A changing planet offers opportunities, but we must mitigate any danger of adding to the climate crisis, ensuring that we’re embracing opportunities sustainably.

So… what next?

As humans, we often feel powerless to drive change. Many accept the theory that the world has existed before us and will go on to exist long after our extinction. We may feel powerless, but there are actions we can take to better understand where and how we have the power to make a difference.

For companies, the first step is understanding how you are currently dependent on Blue Economy assets though nature Assessment, assessing the traceability of materials in your products and, if there is an oceanic impact either in the upstream or downstream aspects of the product, investing in marine regenerative solutions when meeting environmental goals, prioritising local community and indigenous stewards of ocean resources when either extracting or distributing services to customers.

For the sake of future generations, let's pause for a moment and acknowledge the UN’s World Oceans Day, then tomorrow – let’s act and deliver a truly sustainable ocean-led future.

******

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024

******

Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand

******