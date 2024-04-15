How is KPMG's Sustainability Strategy Powering Net Zero?

The expectation of large companies to create and hit sustainability goals has increased significantly in recent years. Often with little existing in-house expertise, we have seen the rise of sustainability teams — with the number of companies appointing a Chief Sustainability Officer tripling in 2021 compared to 2020.

While establishing such essential goals and teams, many companies have also sought external input. The consulting industry – including globally renowned firms such as Deloitte, EY, PwC and KPMG – has experienced growth, with the average revenue per management consultant reaching US$212,000 in 2023 and market size of the industry reaching more than US$1tn in 2022.

Many of the large consulting firms employ tens of thousands of people and have global reach with offices in multiple continents. As they share their expert insight with some of the world’s largest, most influential countries and governments – what does their internal sustainability strategy look like?

KPMG’s sustainability strategy

KPMG firms operate in 143 countries and territories across the globe, offering audit, tax and advisory services. The company, which is made up of multiple individual firms, goes back 150 years and employs more than 270,000 people.

In 2021, KPMG released its first Impact Plan, detailing ESG commitments including the goal to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2030, and has been releasing updated Impact Plans annually since.

The Impact Plans are split into four sections: Governance, People, Planet and Prosperity.