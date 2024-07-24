KPMG: Using the AI ‘Genie’ to Drive Sustainability & Equity

Artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly becoming a part of business. Companies are learning how best to use the tool, where it fits into their operations and how it can be used to boost efficiency, reduce costs and limit errors in processes.

Global consultancy KPMG is supporting many companies in these endeavours.

“It is a double-edged sword that will cut both ways – employing AI for good and using AI to mitigate the impact of developing it,” says David Rowlands, Global Head of AI at KPMG.

“The AI genie is out of the bottle – it's now up to humans to grab hold of it and use it for good and to manage the bad.”

AI in sustainability

AI and sustainability have both seen leaps in significance in boardrooms around the world in recent years. The two now sit alongside finance, regulation and others as key considerations in every conversation.

“The first thing that KPMG did was make sure that our people had the AI technology in their hands,” David says. “We knew that people would be innovative in the field and do great things with their clients on a day-to-day basis that could be enhanced by the general capabilities of AI.

“It is exciting to think about how the capabilities of 270,000 talented, diverse people multiplied by AI is going to go out in the interest of our clients.”