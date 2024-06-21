KPMG’s Advice to Companies on Taxation & Circular Economy

Responsible tax

The ‘Taxation and the Circular Economy: What it means for business’ paper is part of KPMG’s Global Responsible Tax Project, a bid from the company to support tax transparency.

“With social purpose at the forefront of most businesses today, organisations need to respond to the call for tax transparency in a way that aligns to their corporate values,” says David Linke, Global Head of Tax & Legal Services. “This is imperative to enhancing and retaining public trust.”

The project covers five key areas:

Societal impacts of tax

Digital taxation

Corporation tax

Environmental taxation

Governance and tax transparency

As regulation, governance and tax becomes increasingly important in achieving sustainability goals, KPMG is working to support companies in understanding – and succeeding.

Hear from Chris Morgan, KPMG’s Global Leader for the KPMG Responsible Tax Program

Chris Morgan became Head of Tax Policy for KPMG UK in 2011. In this role he was a regular commentator in the press, as well as on radio and TV, leading discussions on various representations with HMRC/HMT, and in 2014 he spearheaded KPMG UK’s Responsible Tax for the Common Good initiative.

Chris’ background is in international tax in which he has over 25 years experience. He also led KPMG’s EU Tax Group, during which he has taken cases to the UK tribunals and courts and the Court of Justice of the European Union. He also oversaw litigation in many EU countries, in particular for pension funds and investment funds.

Chris is a member of the UN Tax Sub-Committee on Environmental Taxes and CBI International Tax Sub-committee. He sat on the CBI Tax Forces which produced the 2008 report “UK business tax: A compelling case for change” and the 2013 report “Tax in a global economy, The why forward.”

Currently, Chris is the Global Leader for the KPMG Responsible Tax Program which brings all stakeholders into a constructive debate about how to make tax systems work for all.