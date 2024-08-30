Marriott, Accor & The Lux Collective: Making Hotels Green

Tourism is, like many industries, vulnerable to the effects of climate change.

Extreme weather events and rising sea levels are already impacting travel and holiday destinations.

The industry is responsible for more than 8% of the world’s carbon emissions, so it is vital to decarbonise to prevent serious harm to both the sector and planet.

Unsustainable tourism practices can lead to environmental degradation, overcrowding, and disruption of local ways of life.

Sustainable tourism is defined by the UN Environment Program and UN World Tourism Organization as “tourism that takes full account of its current and future economic, social and environmental impacts, addressing the needs of visitors, the industry, the environment and host communities.”

What are the benefits of tourism?

Tourism can have significant positive impacts including economic growth, job creation, and cultural exchange.

It can incentivize environmental conservation and fund the preservation of cultural heritage sites.