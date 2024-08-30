Marriott, Accor & The Lux Collective: Making Hotels Green
Tourism is, like many industries, vulnerable to the effects of climate change.
Extreme weather events and rising sea levels are already impacting travel and holiday destinations.
The industry is responsible for more than 8% of the world’s carbon emissions, so it is vital to decarbonise to prevent serious harm to both the sector and planet.
Unsustainable tourism practices can lead to environmental degradation, overcrowding, and disruption of local ways of life.
Sustainable tourism is defined by the UN Environment Program and UN World Tourism Organization as “tourism that takes full account of its current and future economic, social and environmental impacts, addressing the needs of visitors, the industry, the environment and host communities.”
What are the benefits of tourism?
Tourism can have significant positive impacts including economic growth, job creation, and cultural exchange.
It can incentivize environmental conservation and fund the preservation of cultural heritage sites.
Ecotourism in particular can fund and motivate conservation efforts for natural areas and wildlife.
It can also help to raise awareness of environmental and cultural issues around the world.
How are hotels becoming more sustainable?
Some hotels have implemented initiatives including energy-efficient lighting and HVAC systems, water conservation measures, and waste reduction programs.
Global chains like Marriott and Accor have set ambitious targets to reduce carbon emissions, water usage, and waste across their global operations.
“At Marriott International, we take great pride in our longstanding focus on the fundamental principles of taking care of people, our communities, and the planet,” says Anthony Capuano, President and CEO at Marriott International.
“We believe our efforts to be a force for good around the world in destinations where we operate can help support the long-term success of our business and the wellbeing of associates and guests.
“We are focused on fostering a more resilient, inclusive, and responsible world for travel.”
Accor, the largest hospitality company in Europe, aims to reduce emissions 46% across Scopes 1 and 2 with 28% in Scope 3 by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2050.
Brune Poirson, Chief Sustainability Officer at Accor, says: “Measuring the tangible impact of sustainability actions has not always been easy.
“We believe that transparency and sincerity are the shortest route towards a successful transformation: it creates responsibility and trust.”
Beyond individual company efforts, destinations are implementing strategies to manage tourist numbers and protect natural resources.
This includes measures like limiting daily visitors to sensitive sites, promoting off-season travel, and developing eco-tourism initiatives that support conservation efforts.
The concept of "slow travel" is gaining traction, encouraging tourists to spend more time in fewer locations, reducing transportation emissions and fostering deeper connections with local communities.
This approach often emphasises use of public transportation and support for local businesses.
As awareness grows, many travellers are seeking more sustainable options and this consumer demand is driving innovation in the tourism industry.
Meet The Lux Collective
The Lux Collective, a global hotel operator, has been working to make its operations more sustainable for both the climate and society.
The company’s 28 hotels span destinations including Mauritius, China and Zanzibar.
The Lux Collective’s Tread Lightly project is recognised locally and internationally as an umbrella for climate change mitigation and adaptation.
It brings renewable energy and biodiversity conservation projects to hotels covering the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.
The Lux Collective offers guests a 100% carbon free stay for a fee of just €1 (US$1.10).
More than one million participating guest nights have fallen under the program, offsetting 97 thousand tonnes of CO2.
The company has already implemented a pilot solar project in Mauritius to reduce diesel use and emissions, and is in the process of implementing solar panels in the Maldives.
Evita Fakun, Chief Sustainability Officer at The Lux Collective, told Positive Luxury: “As a sustainability professional, I accept my role has two aspects, one to convince stakeholders of the right approach to contemporary business management but also to bring allies who already have this mindset onto our journey.
“Slowly but surely, the profit-obsessed management style will phase out as more and more external forces push companies to take bold stances on social, ethical and environmental matters.”
