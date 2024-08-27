What Sustainability Progress is Red Sea Global Making?

Regenerative tourism company Red Sea Global’s latest sustainability report shows a growing commitment to nature conservation and renewable energy.

The developer behind regenerative tourism destinations The Red Sea and AMAALA has disclosed RSG’s and its subsidiaries’ key commitments and progress toward ESG goals.

It shows that the company is on track to meet its principal objective of delivering a net conservation benefit of 30% to its development areas by 2040.

In a press release, RSG said: “RSG’s 2023 Annual Sustainability Report, which discloses the organisation’s sustainability performance from 1 January to 31 December 31, 2023, reflects the firm’s commitment to accountability and transparency, as it aims to establish new standards in global responsible development.”

Group CEO John Pagano said: “Our latest Annual Sustainability Report demonstrates that when we say we are committed to setting new standards in responsible development, we truly mean it.”