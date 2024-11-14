Meet McKinsey's Newest Partner That's Changing Climate Tech

Climate technologies are crucial in the battle against climate change.

Research conducted by The Climate Brick suggests that climate technologies have the potential to mitigate 90% of anthropogenic emissions globally by 2050.

Furthermore, McKinsey projects that a successful transition will necessitate the establishment of 1,000 climate tech unicorns — start-ups valued at US$1bn or more — and 300 climate tech decacorns — start-ups valued at US$10bn or more — by 2030.

Nevertheless, nurturing an innovative idea into a scaled-up solution often presents a complex challenge for climate tech companies.

To tackle this issue, a group of venture capitalists — with assistance from McKinsey — has developed The Climate Brick.