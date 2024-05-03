Meet Christina Shim, IBM’s New Chief Sustainability Officer

“At IBM, we are always looking for new ways to unlock the power of technology and transform our operations to become more efficient, increase productivity, and create a better employee and customer experience,” said Joanne Wright, Senior Vice President, Transformation and Operations at IBM. “We are excited about this announcement and we are confident that Christina’s expertise will build on top of Wayne’s legacy to advance our sustainability efforts even further.”

A new era for sustainability at IBM

Christina Shim, formerly the global head of IBM Sustainability Software, has been appointed as IBM's Chief Sustainability Officer effective May 2nd 2024.

“Christina currently leads IBM's sustainability software business, driving growth, partnerships and innovation using AI and hybrid cloud,” said Kareem and Joanne.

“She also serves on IBM's AI Ethics Board and ESG Executive Steering Committee. Christina has transformed and created strategy and operations for Fortune 500 firms, startups, nonprofits and government organisations globally.

“She was recently recognised as one of Fortune's Most Powerful Women Next Gen on climate change, and has represented IBM on climate change and the intersection of AI and sustainability in the media, at COP and the World Energy Congress.”