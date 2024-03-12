Article
ESG

EY & IBM’s New Tool to Accelerate ESG Reporting

By Charlie King
March 12, 2024
EY & IBM’s long lived partnership’s new product will combine Scope 3 GHG management, ESG Managed Services & EY Sustainable Enterprise Asset Management

EY and IBM are collaborating to progress ESG solutions to help organisations accelerate business transformation with value-led sustainability. The partnership’s innovative offerings integrate sustainability into wider company strategy, supporting value development for stakeholders as well as the planet.

“A global energy crisis, rising costs and new regulations are among the ongoing and increasing challenges organisations face as they act to deliver upon their sustainability goals while still balancing revenue, risk and driving shareholder returns,” explains Kareem Yusuf, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Product Management & Growth, IBM Software. 

“IBM’s expanded collaboration with EY is a critical step forward in helping our joint clients accelerate their most pressing sustainability and business objectives.”

IBM’s technology capabilities partner perfectly with EY’s consultancy specialism in sustainability transformation as the pair work to centre data in the exploration of complex ESG statistics and reporting. 

In an effort to support as many clients as possible the offerings will cover aspects including Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions accounting and management, ESG Managed Services and EY Sustainable Enterprise Asset Management (SEAM) tool for scope 1, 2 and 3 carbon capture, analysis and decision support. 

EY & IBM Alliance

EY and IBM’s alliance is not a new endeavour. The two global giants have recently launched the Talent Center of Excellence and the EY-IBM Center of Excellence for Financial Services, as well as previous projects the Seam tool to capture and calculate carbon emissions data and EY Sustainable Travel Approval Tool (STAT), developed in collaboration with IBM Consulting. The partnership aims to support businesses in multiple aspects of sustainable development.

“In order for organisations to address an ever-evolving set of ESG challenges, solutions must be delivered and deployable at a faster pace than ever before,” says Steve Varley, EY Global Vice Chair - Sustainability

“The value of this deepened and longstanding alliance is in how it leverages the consulting and technology capabilities of both EY and IBM teams, to be at the forefront of how clients plan and accelerate their ESG journey and build trust with their most critical stakeholders.”

ESGreportingIBMEY
Charlie King

