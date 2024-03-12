EY & IBM’s New Tool to Accelerate ESG Reporting

EY and IBM are collaborating to progress ESG solutions to help organisations accelerate business transformation with value-led sustainability. The partnership’s innovative offerings integrate sustainability into wider company strategy, supporting value development for stakeholders as well as the planet.

“A global energy crisis, rising costs and new regulations are among the ongoing and increasing challenges organisations face as they act to deliver upon their sustainability goals while still balancing revenue, risk and driving shareholder returns,” explains Kareem Yusuf, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Product Management & Growth, IBM Software.

“IBM’s expanded collaboration with EY is a critical step forward in helping our joint clients accelerate their most pressing sustainability and business objectives.”

IBM’s technology capabilities partner perfectly with EY’s consultancy specialism in sustainability transformation as the pair work to centre data in the exploration of complex ESG statistics and reporting.

In an effort to support as many clients as possible the offerings will cover aspects including Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions accounting and management, ESG Managed Services and EY Sustainable Enterprise Asset Management (SEAM) tool for scope 1, 2 and 3 carbon capture, analysis and decision support.

EY & IBM Alliance

EY and IBM’s alliance is not a new endeavour. The two global giants have recently launched the Talent Center of Excellence and the EY-IBM Center of Excellence for Financial Services, as well as previous projects the Seam tool to capture and calculate carbon emissions data and EY Sustainable Travel Approval Tool (STAT), developed in collaboration with IBM Consulting. The partnership aims to support businesses in multiple aspects of sustainable development.