Meet Microsoft's Dedicated Scope 3 Emission Reduction Team

Microsoft is ramping up its sustainability efforts with the recruitment of three specialists dedicated to curbing the company’s Scope 3 emissions.

A power trio for a greener future

The tech behemoth welcomes aboard:

Sofia Khan from Meta, bringing her acumen as a net zero champion and her expertise from Quantis

Tim Hopper, a stalwart in Microsoft’s environmental journey, boasting two decades of dedication

Ray Waweru who arrives from Google where he led in sustainable procurement and previously enhanced responsible sourcing at WeWork.

These appointments were spotlighted by Charlie Sellars, Microsoft’s Sustainability Director, who heralded the move on LinkedIn:

“Incredibly honoured to have these three on my team to tackle those pesky Scope 3.1 'Purchased Goods and Services' carbon emissions from our cloud and AI operations. Now to roll up our sleeves and get it done,” Charlie shared with enthusiasm. This initiative tackles emissions linked to upstream activities before Microsoft acquires products or services within a reporting year, encompassing tangible goods and intangible services alike.