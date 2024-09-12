Article
Supply Chain Sustainability

Meet Microsoft's Dedicated Scope 3 Emission Reduction Team

By Charlie King
September 12, 2024
undefined mins
Microsoft has confirmed a trio of appointments to help address its carbon emissions
Microsoft has announced the creation of a dedicated decarbonisation team tasked with reducing Scope 3 emissions from purchased goods and services

Microsoft is ramping up its sustainability efforts with the recruitment of three specialists dedicated to curbing the company’s Scope 3 emissions.

A power trio for a greener future

The tech behemoth welcomes aboard:

  • Sofia Khan from Meta, bringing her acumen as a net zero champion and her expertise from Quantis
  • Tim Hopper, a stalwart in Microsoft’s environmental journey, boasting two decades of dedication
  • Ray Waweru who arrives from Google where he led in sustainable procurement and previously enhanced responsible sourcing at WeWork.

These appointments were spotlighted by Charlie Sellars, Microsoft’s Sustainability Director, who heralded the move on LinkedIn:

“Incredibly honoured to have these three on my team to tackle those pesky Scope 3.1 'Purchased Goods and Services' carbon emissions from our cloud and AI operations. Now to roll up our sleeves and get it done,” Charlie shared with enthusiasm. This initiative tackles emissions linked to upstream activities before Microsoft acquires products or services within a reporting year, encompassing tangible goods and intangible services alike.

The decarbonization team at Microsoft, announced by Charlie Sellars on LinkedIn - From left to right: - Tim Hopper, Ray Waweru, Sofia Khan

Sofia expressed her excitement about her new role on LinkedIn, saying, “I’m ecstatic to share that I’m starting a new position collaborating and innovating to decarbonise scope 3 emissions at Microsoft. I’m excited to work and learn alongside talented and warm colleagues at an organisation that is truly committed to sustainability and a leader in AI. Cheers to making an impact and having fun along the way.”

Why this team matters

The formation of this focused squad is central to Microsoft’s strategy in managing the carbon footprint of its burgeoning data centre realm, a vital aspect of its broader sustainability goals. Despite achieving a reduction in its Scope 1 and 2 emissions, Microsoft’s overall emissions spiked by 29.1% from its 2020 benchmark, attributed to a data centre boom driven by the surging demand for AI processing capabilities.

Youtube Placeholder

Nevertheless, the company is steadfast in its ambition to slash its Scope 3 emissions by more than 50% come 2030. Part of this bold endeavour includes a push for key suppliers to commit to 100% carbon-free electricity.

The pursuit of sustainability at Microsoft

In face of these challenges, Microsoft executives, including Vice Chair and President Brad Smith alongside CSO Melanie Nakagawa, acknowledge the urgency to refocus on Scope 3 emissions.

Melanie Nakagawa, Chief Sustainability Officer, Microsoft (GeekWire)

The leaders attribute the rise predominantly to an increase in data centre construction and the resultant embodied carbon.

However, strides are being made in direct operational emissions reduction, carbon sequestration acceleration, and the move towards a more circular economy to both minimise waste and enhance biodiversity.

******

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024

******

Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand

******

MicrosoftEmissionsGHGScope 3
Share
Share
Author
Charlie King

Featured Articles

AI's Energy Hunger: Can Data Centres Keep Pace Sustainably?

As companies like Google, Microsoft, Meta & Apple fight to keep data centre emissions down, how will the sector will confront the sustainable impact of AI?

One Month to Go Until Sustainability LIVE: Malta

In a month, a leading ESG & Sustainability Strategy Event in Malta, Sustainability LIVE, will be coming to the Mediterranean Conference Centre

One Week to Go Until Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC

In one week, Sustainability LIVE will be coming to Climate Week NYC, aiming to connect many of the world’s sustainability leaders

Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: Supply Chain Sustainability

Supply Chain Sustainability

How Duke Energy is Tackling the Energy Transition

Renewable Energy

Patagonia and Canopy Partner for Eco-Friendly Packaging

Supply Chain Sustainability