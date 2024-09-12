Meet Microsoft's Dedicated Scope 3 Emission Reduction Team
Microsoft is ramping up its sustainability efforts with the recruitment of three specialists dedicated to curbing the company’s Scope 3 emissions.
A power trio for a greener future
The tech behemoth welcomes aboard:
- Sofia Khan from Meta, bringing her acumen as a net zero champion and her expertise from Quantis
- Tim Hopper, a stalwart in Microsoft’s environmental journey, boasting two decades of dedication
- Ray Waweru who arrives from Google where he led in sustainable procurement and previously enhanced responsible sourcing at WeWork.
These appointments were spotlighted by Charlie Sellars, Microsoft’s Sustainability Director, who heralded the move on LinkedIn:
“Incredibly honoured to have these three on my team to tackle those pesky Scope 3.1 'Purchased Goods and Services' carbon emissions from our cloud and AI operations. Now to roll up our sleeves and get it done,” Charlie shared with enthusiasm. This initiative tackles emissions linked to upstream activities before Microsoft acquires products or services within a reporting year, encompassing tangible goods and intangible services alike.
Sofia expressed her excitement about her new role on LinkedIn, saying, “I’m ecstatic to share that I’m starting a new position collaborating and innovating to decarbonise scope 3 emissions at Microsoft. I’m excited to work and learn alongside talented and warm colleagues at an organisation that is truly committed to sustainability and a leader in AI. Cheers to making an impact and having fun along the way.”
Why this team matters
The formation of this focused squad is central to Microsoft’s strategy in managing the carbon footprint of its burgeoning data centre realm, a vital aspect of its broader sustainability goals. Despite achieving a reduction in its Scope 1 and 2 emissions, Microsoft’s overall emissions spiked by 29.1% from its 2020 benchmark, attributed to a data centre boom driven by the surging demand for AI processing capabilities.
Nevertheless, the company is steadfast in its ambition to slash its Scope 3 emissions by more than 50% come 2030. Part of this bold endeavour includes a push for key suppliers to commit to 100% carbon-free electricity.
The pursuit of sustainability at Microsoft
In face of these challenges, Microsoft executives, including Vice Chair and President Brad Smith alongside CSO Melanie Nakagawa, acknowledge the urgency to refocus on Scope 3 emissions.
The leaders attribute the rise predominantly to an increase in data centre construction and the resultant embodied carbon.
However, strides are being made in direct operational emissions reduction, carbon sequestration acceleration, and the move towards a more circular economy to both minimise waste and enhance biodiversity.
******
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024
******
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand
******
- General Mills & Ahold Delhaize Partner for Scope 3 EmissionsSupply Chain Sustainability
- AI's Energy Hunger: Can Data Centres Keep Pace Sustainably?Tech & AI
- Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: Supply Chain SustainabilitySupply Chain Sustainability
- Geopost Wins Global Sustainability Strategy AwardSustainability