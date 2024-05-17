Microsoft’s New Strategy to Cut Soaring Scope 3 Emissions

Microsoft is launching a strategy to drive down its Scope 3 emissions, which have increased by 30.9% in the last year – largely because of the development of new data centres.

The software giant’s 2024 Environmental Sustainability Report reveals numerous positive developments, including a 6.3% drop in Scope 1 and 2 emissions since 2020.

But, in a joint foreword, Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith and CSO Melanie Nakagawa – number three in Sustainability Magazine’s Top 100 Women in Sustainability – admit that a renewed focus is required on Scope 3.

They say: “Leaders in every area of the company have stepped up to sponsor and drive this work.”