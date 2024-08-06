Morgan Stanley: Transitioning to a Low-Carbon, Green Economy

To prevent catastrophic global warming, the transition to a low-carbon, green economy must be accelerated.

Sustainable development isn’t cheap – it’s a huge shift across every industry to focus on preserving the environment and society for the future.

Morgan Stanley is a leading global financial services firm employing more than 82,000 people in 41 countries.

With such wide reach, the company is uniquely poised to make a difference in supporting the transition to a sustainable economy.

Morgan Stanley is already making a difference, guided by its core values – put clients first, do the right thing, lead with exceptional ideas, commit to D&I and give back.

Morgan Stanley’s sustainability goals

Morgan Stanley aims to leverage its expertise and resources to help drive adoption of more sustainable and inclusive practices across capital markets and communities where it conducts business.

It has already achieved carbon neutrality across its global operations in 2022 and is committed to achieving net zero financed emissions by 2050.

Morgan Stanley was the first major US bank to make this commitment.

Jessica Alsford, Chief Sustainability Officer and CEO at the Morgan Stanley Institute for Sustainable Investing, says: “I am proud of Morgan Stanley’s ambition to reach net-zero financed emissions by 2050.